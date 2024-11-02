ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0338 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $22.36 million and $1.13 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007021 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,520.98 or 1.00008949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012172 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006223 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000738 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00055359 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03200762 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,113,965.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

