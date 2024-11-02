Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arvinas Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $26.90 on Friday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.