Arturo Préstamo Elizondo Acquires 88,229 Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo purchased 88,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,409.31.

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Arturo Préstamo Elizondo purchased 91,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,035.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.15. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining ( CVE:SCZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$96.44 million for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a net margin of 58.16% and a return on equity of 223.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

