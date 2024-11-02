Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.
ARWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ARWR opened at $19.49 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.95.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.
Read More
