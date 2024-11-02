Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.80, but opened at $126.30. Arrow Electronics shares last traded at $120.63, with a volume of 60,926 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.16.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.15. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

