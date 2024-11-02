Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $140.59 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $77.73 and a twelve month high of $143.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average is $122.69.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

