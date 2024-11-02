Arlington Trust Co LLC Purchases 7,500 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 375.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $128,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SIVR traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $30.93. 717,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,548. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.