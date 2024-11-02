Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $51.83 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arlington Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 11.3% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $51,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.21. 8,733,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,894. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.