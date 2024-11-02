Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.9% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 37,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 45.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Shares of BX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,058. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.15 and a 1-year high of $175.94. The stock has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

