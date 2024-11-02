Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.1% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $545.35. The stock had a trading volume of 792,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,430. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $579.25 and a 200-day moving average of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

