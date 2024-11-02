Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 5th

Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, November 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

Aqua Metals Trading Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,807,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,644. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AQMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aqua Metals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on Aqua Metals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 85,019 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

