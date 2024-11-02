Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 5th

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 4th.

Aqua Metals Trading Down 8.9 %

AQMS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 6,807,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,644. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aqua Metals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Aqua Metals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aqua Metals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aqua Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Aqua Metals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,019 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.