Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAOI shares. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,473.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.96. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

