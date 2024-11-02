Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 14.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 150.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after acquiring an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.75.

Shares of AON stock opened at $364.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $389.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.15 and a 200 day moving average of $318.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

