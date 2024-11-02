Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Raised to Buy at Argus

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

