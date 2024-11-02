Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.23 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,940.30 or 0.04212942 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $38.23 million and approximately $2,885.26 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 13,003 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr’s Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.

[Telegram](https://t.me/stkrsupport)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/uYaNu23Ww7)[Medium](https://medium.com/ankr-network)”

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

