Ankr Market Cap Tops $235.32 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $235.32 million and $8.84 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,435.92 or 0.99887994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000743 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00055777 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0240354 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $9,863,403.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.