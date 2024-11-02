Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08, reports. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. TD Cowen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

