Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08, reports. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10.
Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.