Analyzing Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) and Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM)

Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Cosmos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Cosmos Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sinopharm Group and Cosmos Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinopharm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sinopharm Group and Cosmos Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinopharm Group N/A N/A N/A $4.99 2.52 Cosmos Health $56.45 million 0.30 -$18.54 million ($2.26) -0.32

Sinopharm Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cosmos Health. Cosmos Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sinopharm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sinopharm Group and Cosmos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinopharm Group N/A N/A N/A Cosmos Health -38.19% -5.83% -3.29%

Summary

Sinopharm Group beats Cosmos Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sinopharm Group

(Get Free Report)

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business. The Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail pharmacy stores, and clinics. This segment also offers distribution, logistics, and other value-added services for domestic and international pharmaceutical and healthcare products manufacturers, and other suppliers. The Medical Devices segment distributes medical devices. The Retail Pharmacy segment operates and franchises a network of retail drug stores. The Other Business segment engages in the production and sale of pharmaceutical products, chemical reagents, and laboratory supplies. The company also rents and manages properties; distributes medical instruments, Chinese herbal medicines, antibiotics, and biological products; and offers information technology, investment, goods and technology import and export, business consulting, health consultation, medical consulting, market information consulting and investigation, and convention and exhibition services. In addition, it manages medical project investment, consulting, and technology training activities. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sinopharm Industrial Investment Co., Ltd.

About Cosmos Health

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Health Inc. manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors. It sells its products through independent wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.