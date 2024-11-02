Analyzing REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) & Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) and Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of REGENXBIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -270.74% -68.21% -40.07% Sorrento Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 2 10 0 2.83 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for REGENXBIO and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus price target of $35.45, suggesting a potential upside of 303.35%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REGENXBIO and Sorrento Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $89.04 million 4.88 -$263.49 million ($5.27) -1.67 Sorrento Therapeutics $62.84 million 0.02 -$572.84 million N/A N/A

REGENXBIO has higher revenue and earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also develops RGX-121 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II that is in Phase III clinical trial; RGX-111 for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II; and RGX-381 to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease. In addition, the company licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Global Enterprises Ltd. to develop ABBV-RGX-314 outside the United States. REGENXBIO Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of next-generation treatments for three therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease,and pain. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine topical system for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California. On February 13, 2023, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on November 30, 2023.

