Analysts Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target at $120.00

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $801,438.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,282,099.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 7,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $801,438.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,099.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $313,762.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,050.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 669,396 shares of company stock valued at $71,106,808 over the last ninety days. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $112.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 114.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $122.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

