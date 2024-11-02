Analysts Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Target Price at $10.25

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

LXU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upgraded LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of LXU opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.16 million, a PE ratio of -39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.53.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $140.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.09 million. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in LSB Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in LSB Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in LSB Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LSB Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

