Analysts Set Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) PT at $21.91

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardent Health Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at $13,119,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSE:ARDT opened at $17.70 on Friday. Ardent Health Partners has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

