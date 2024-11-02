Analysts Set Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) PT at $9.88

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

ARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 1.2 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 54.21 and a quick ratio of 54.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -108.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $49,942.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,278.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 251,280 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,342,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.