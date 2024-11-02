AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.770-6.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.0 billion. AMETEK also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.81-1.86 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.43. 1,962,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.99. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

