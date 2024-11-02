AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $168.91, but opened at $179.62. AMETEK shares last traded at $181.23, with a volume of 248,832 shares traded.

The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AME

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day moving average of $168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.