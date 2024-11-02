Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,836,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $507.18 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.28 and a 1 year high of $524.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.17.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.