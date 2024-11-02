Americana Partners LLC Has $965,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 14,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $586.62 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $418.22 and a 52 week high of $612.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

