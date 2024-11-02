Americana Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.02. The stock has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $128.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

