Americana Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 113.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in SAP by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SAP by 18.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 9.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

SAP opened at $233.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $286.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $137.77 and a twelve month high of $243.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.68.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

