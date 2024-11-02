Americana Partners LLC Buys 3,336 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AerCap by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 177.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 29.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

