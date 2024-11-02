American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.650-5.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-5.300 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

NYSE AWK traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.00. 1,044,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,815. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.73 and its 200-day moving average is $136.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

