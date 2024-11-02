American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 127,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

American Tower Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMT opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.42%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

