American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $55-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.03 million. American Superconductor also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.050- EPS.

American Superconductor Price Performance

American Superconductor stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,881. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.69 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.55 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Articles

