American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.48% of American Software worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,812,000 after purchasing an additional 53,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.1% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 36.7% during the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 438,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,837 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,269. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.43 million, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

American Software Dividend Announcement

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. American Software had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Software

American Software Profile

(Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Other. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, supply, network optimization, order response, supplier management, and scenario planning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.