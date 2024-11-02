American Airlines Group Extends Tax Benefit Preservation Plan with Amendment No. 1

On October 31, 2024, American Airlines Group Inc. filed Amendment No. 1 to its existing Tax Benefit Preservation Plan, originally dated December 21, 2021. The Plan, initially arranged between the company and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (now Equiniti Trust Company, LLC), has been extended, pushing the expiration date to October 29, 2027. This extension is subject to various pre-termination events, including the requirement of stockholder approval for the Amendment by October 29, 2025.

The company previously outlined the Tax Benefit Preservation Plan in its Current Report on Form 8-K, published on December 22, 2021. The recent Amendment, detailed in Exhibit 4.1 attached to the filing, marks an essential modification to the existing agreement, thereby adjusting various terms.

Additionally, the alterations made through Amendment No. 1 impact the rights of security holders, falling under Item 3.03 of the Form 8-K filing. This change is a material adjustment, and by referencing Item 1.01, the filing provides a comprehensive overview of the modifications.

Furthermore, as per Item 9.01, the filing includes relevant financial statements and exhibits, with Exhibit 4.1 showcasing the full text of the Amendment. An additional exhibit, 104.1, contains the Cover page interactive data file, embedded within the Inline XBRL document for reference.

American Airlines Group Inc., whose principal executive offices are situated at 1 Skyview Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, continues to evolve its operational and financial structures with crucial adjustments as reflected in the recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

