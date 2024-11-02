Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Amedisys by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $95.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63. Amedisys has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

