Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $11.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.93. The stock had a trading volume of 99,687,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,329,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a one year low of $136.47 and a one year high of $201.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.