Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Susquehanna

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $11.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.93. 99,687,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,329,359. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $136.47 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.82 and a 200 day moving average of $183.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

