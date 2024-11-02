Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $11.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,687,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,329,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $136.47 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day moving average of $183.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

