Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.
AMRN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 803,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,164. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.92. Amarin has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.37.
