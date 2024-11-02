Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Amarin Price Performance

AMRN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 803,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,164. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.92. Amarin has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.37.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

