Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 6.5% on Earnings Beat

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $54.06 and last traded at $53.77. 7,747,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 9,817,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.
The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
