Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Trading Up 13.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) traded up 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.75 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.75 ($0.45). 137,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 73,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Altitude Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.53.

About Altitude Group

(Get Free Report)

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.