Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $6.97. Alphatec shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 2,547,458 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Alphatec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATEC

Alphatec Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 401.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other news, Director David M. Demski purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alphatec by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.