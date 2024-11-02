Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Valued Wealth Advisors LLC

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 99,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,244 shares of company stock worth $37,776,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $172.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $128.11 and a one year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.