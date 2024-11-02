Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Earnings Results

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.74. 3,222,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $62.49.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.