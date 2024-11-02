Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 164486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARLP. StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $613.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 49.5% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 208,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 67,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

