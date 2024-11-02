Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $755,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 903.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 947.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000,000 after buying an additional 623,983 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 912.6% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 913.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 887.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 180,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 162,366 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of AVGO opened at $168.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.95 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
