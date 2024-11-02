Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $755,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 903.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 947.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000,000 after buying an additional 623,983 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 912.6% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 913.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 887.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 180,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 162,366 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $168.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.95 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

