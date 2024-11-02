Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €15.13 ($16.44) and last traded at €14.95 ($16.24). 849,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.91 ($16.21).

Aixtron Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.70 and its 200-day moving average is €19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

