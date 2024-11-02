Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, reports. Airbus had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 billion.
Airbus Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:EADSY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.41. 375,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,447. The firm has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.
Airbus Company Profile
