Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, reports. Airbus had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 billion.

Airbus Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:EADSY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.41. 375,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,447. The firm has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

